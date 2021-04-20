Celebrate Earth Day with these docs focused on climate, the planet

Today is Earth Day, which every year seems to take on a new and darker tone, as the reality of our climate crisis becomes that much more tangible, whether it's powerful hurricanes in the Gulf, wildfires in the West or deep freezes in Texas.

The first Earth Day was celebrated in 1970, the brain child of Sen. Gaylord Nelson, who sought to fuse environmentalism with the protest spirit of the 1960s to bring consciousness and awareness to the health of our planet. Now, more than ever, climate change and preserving our world for generations to come is the most crucial global issue of our day.

Here's a list of some films to learn more about the climate crisis, the history of Earth Day and some of the inspiring individuals who have shaped this movement. May we all follow their lead.

"American Experience: Rachel Carson": Rachel Carson's 1962 book "Silent Spring" proved to be a watershed moment for American consciousness about the natural world, and the links between pollution and public health. The book proved to be a part of the awakening that led to the establishment of Earth Day just eight years later. The PBS documentary, "American Experience: Rachel Carson" is directed by Michelle Ferrari.

How to watch: Amazon Prime or for a $2.99 rental on iTunes