CELEBRATE FREEDOM: On May 21, 1865, the end of slavery was announced at St. Philips Moravian Church in Old Salem. To mark this anniversary, Old Salem Museum & Gardens will have Freedom Day on Sunday, 3 p.m., at the church. The day will include drumming, dancing and spoken-word performances. Retired Judge Denise Hartsfield will be mistress of ceremonies. LB the Poet, the Carver High School Chorus and Drama Club and Mel White, the retired director of African American Programming at Old Salem, will speak or perform at the free event, which will be held at 911 S. Church St.