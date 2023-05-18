CELEBRATE FREEDOM: On May 21, 1865, the end of slavery was announced at St. Philips Moravian Church in Old Salem. To mark this anniversary, Old Salem Museum & Gardens will have Freedom Day on Sunday, 3 p.m., at the church. The day will include drumming, dancing and spoken-word performances. Retired Judge Denise Hartsfield will be mistress of ceremonies. LB the Poet, the Carver High School Chorus and Drama Club and Mel White, the retired director of African American Programming at Old Salem, will speak or perform at the free event, which will be held at 911 S. Church St.
CELEBRATE FREEDOM
Related to this story
Most Popular
As Toyota nears first major hiring phase for NC plant, it says more people interested in working there than at any of its U.S. plants
The Liberty plant is an example of Toyota "building things locally where they are sold,” said Norm Bafunno, senior vice president of Unit Manu…
Dudley, Weaver, Northern and Andrews high schools are getting new leaders.
Counselors are at the campus as the news of Paul Egleston's death was shared with his co-workers, classes, teams and others in the school community.
A vehicle drove through the front entrance.
"There’s simply no way that I’d agree to these terms as a lender, since they expose me to far more default risk than I’m willing to accept," s…