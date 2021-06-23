 Skip to main content
Celebrate the season with bright blend of veggies for summer soup
Summer vegetable soup.

 Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

Here’s a dinner to welcome the official start of summer. It’s a bright blend of summer zucchini, green beans and tomatoes. A little goat cheese mixed in at the end gives the soup a creamy texture. It’s a simple, vegetarian dinner that also tastes great the next day, so make extra if you like.

I use Roma tomatoes for the soup. They are firm and have more flesh and less juice than other types of tomatoes, giving the soup a thick, tomato texture. They are also called plum or Italian plum tomatoes.

Helpful hints:

You can use any type of green vegetables. Use the recipe quantities as a guideline.

You can use cannellini beans instead of navy beans.

 

SUMMER VEGETABLE SOUP

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 cup sliced onion

1 cup sliced zucchini

2 crushed garlic cloves

1 cup green beans, cut into 1-inch pieces

1 cup sliced Roma tomatoes

2 cups reduced-sodium vegetable broth

1 cup canned reduced-sodium diced tomatoes

1/4 teaspoon ground turmeric

1 cup reduced-salt navy beans, rinsed and drained

Salt and freshly ground black peppercorns

1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese

Instructions:

Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the onion and saute 2 minutes. Add the zucchini and garlic and continue to saute 2 minutes. Add the green beans, Roma tomatoes, vegetable broth, canned diced tomatoes and turmeric. Bring to a simmer and gently cook 15 minutes. Add the navy beans and continue to simmer 2 minutes. Add salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 large soup bowls and spindle with goat cheese.

Nutrition per serving: 408 calories (35% from fat), 15.7 g fat (6.3 g saturated, 5.8 g monounsaturated), 13 mg cholesterol, 21.1 g protein, 53.4 g carbohydrates, 13.2 g fiber, 403 mg sodium.

Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

