Celebrate the season with bright blend of veggies for summer soup

Here’s a dinner to welcome the official start of summer. It’s a bright blend of summer zucchini, green beans and tomatoes. A little goat cheese mixed in at the end gives the soup a creamy texture. It’s a simple, vegetarian dinner that also tastes great the next day, so make extra if you like.
I use Roma tomatoes for the soup. They are firm and have more flesh and less juice than other types of tomatoes, giving the soup a thick, tomato texture. They are also called plum or Italian plum tomatoes.
Helpful hints:
You can use any type of green vegetables. Use the recipe quantities as a guideline.
You can use cannellini beans instead of navy beans.