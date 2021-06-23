Celebrate the season with bright blend of veggies for summer soup

Here’s a dinner to welcome the official start of summer. It’s a bright blend of summer zucchini, green beans and tomatoes. A little goat cheese mixed in at the end gives the soup a creamy texture. It’s a simple, vegetarian dinner that also tastes great the next day, so make extra if you like.

I use Roma tomatoes for the soup. They are firm and have more flesh and less juice than other types of tomatoes, giving the soup a thick, tomato texture. They are also called plum or Italian plum tomatoes.

Helpful hints:

You can use any type of green vegetables. Use the recipe quantities as a guideline.

You can use cannellini beans instead of navy beans.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.