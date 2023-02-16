CELEBRATING BLACK FILM: As part of its series on Black cinema, Aperture will show “Fruitvale Station,” the acclaimed film from 2013 starring Michael B. Jordan as a former prisoner trying to live a clean life. Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film won the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival for best first film. Coogler went on to direct “Black Panther” and its sequel “Wakanda Forever.” Aperture is at 311 W. Fourth St., Winston-Salem.