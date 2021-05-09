Chad Roberts: A native son reflects on Andrew Brown and the turmoil in Elizabeth City

I’d often see him when I was out on my bike visiting my grandmother’s neighborhood and some of my friends who lived near her. We’d usually speak for a minute or two. Then, he’d go his way and I’d go mine.

While I was vaguely aware of his run-ins with the law, I never felt threatened by him.

I saw him as part of the scenery in that part of town, and I’m guessing he viewed me in the same way.

Now everyone knows his name.

He was shot multiple times — including once in the back of the head — while in his car, according to an autopsy commissioned by Brown’s family.

Several officers were involved in the shooting, all presumably wearing body cameras that show the incident in its entirety from multiple viewpoints. But those videos have yet to be released.

The family was able to view a brief clip of body-camera footage that lasts less than a minute, but that was all.

That’s not enough.

The family has questions about the shooting. The public has questions about the shooting.

And the taxpayers pay for the body cameras.