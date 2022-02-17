Channing Tatum shares the inspirations for his heartfelt directorial debut ‘Dog’

Lulu, too, is struggling to adapt to peacetime, said Carolin, who is also making his directorial debut.

“Both of them have dedicated their entire adult lives to fighting the war, to being of service to others in a very, very extreme way, and they’re reaching a point in their lives where that’s no longer necessary,” Carolin told The News. “They have to go and become somebody else. They lose their community. They lose their meaning, lose their jobs, and they have to go and fit in.”

The canine character has the same name as Tatum’s beloved pet dog Lulu, who died in 2018 of cancer.

Tatum, known for films such as “Magic Mike” and “21 Jump Street,” said he relished teaming up again with his longtime collaborator Carolin and making a personal movie that he describes as being “really just fully us.”

Carolin, who wrote and produced the “Magic Mike” movies, hopes “Dog” shows that military canines are much more than animals.

“They’re beings. They’re people. They’re brothers. They’re sisters, friends, soldiers,” Carolin said.