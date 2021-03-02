Officials to fans: If Tar Heels beat Duke, please don't descend on Franklin Street

Another option is ordering takeout while watching the game at home, officials said. The town has blue "to-go" parking spaces available for pickup orders on Franklin Street.

The Orange County Health Department is even offering a guide to safe celebrations, including a page with information about what to do if you see a potential violation of restrictions.

"We must adhere to these public health guidelines to continue this important battle we've all been in for nearly a year," said Kelly Drayton, Chapel Hill's emergency management coordinator.

Whether all this discourages people from breaking the rules is anyone's guess. During the pandemic, big games have been an excuse for fans to gather in large numbers at the expense of their health and others.

After the Feb. 6 game, UNC officials reported they were reviewing more than 300 student conduct complaints. Most students get a warning for a first offense unless it is especially egregious, Chapel Hill Mayor Pam Hemminger has said, but students also can lose campus housing or expelled from the university.

The students who rushed Franklin Street in February were asked to isolate for six days and then get tested.

University data showed a small spike in COVID-19 cases among students roughly a week after the game and another spike to roughly a dozen about a week later.