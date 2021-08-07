Charl Schwartzel Aug 7, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Charl Schwartzel during the 3M Open in July. Craig Lassig, Associated Press PGA Tour victories2Best 2021 finishT2 at 3M OpenSecond at Zurich Classic of New OrleansT3 at AT&T Byron NelsonWorld rankingNo. 74FedEx Cup pointsNo. 43Notable• Won the Masters in 2011.• 13 international victories. • Has totaled career earnings of more than $20 million. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Patrick Reed, Hideki Matsuyama added to field 1 hr ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship's field is nearly set, and reigning Masters champion Hideki Matsuyama and 2013 Wyndham winner Patrick Reed…