Charl Schwartzel
Charl Schwartzel

3M Open Golf

Charl Schwartzel during the 3M Open in July.

PGA Tour victories

2

Best 2021 finish

T2 at 3M Open

Second at Zurich Classic of New Orleans

T3 at AT&T Byron Nelson

World ranking

No. 74

FedEx Cup points

No. 43

Notable

Won the Masters in 2011.

 13 international victories.

 Has totaled career earnings of more than $20 million.

