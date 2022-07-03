Charles Davenport Jr.: A respectful vote for gender inequality

“If I were asked … to what the singular prosperity and growing strength of (Americans) ought mainly to be attributed, I should reply: to the superiority of their women.” — Alexis de Tocqueville, “Democracy in America”

According to a recent poll, “61% of men say the country has made a great deal or a lot of progress toward gender equality, while 37% of women said the same.” Those results were reported by the Associated Press on these pages on June 16. The poll was conducted by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the National Women’s History Museum.

Unfortunately, neither the poll nor the AP article specifies exactly what is meant by “gender equality.” But the author of the article, Collin Binkley, writes as if the benefits of gender equality are soundly established and indisputably beneficial to society.

That’s a debatable premise, depending upon one’s definition of “gender equality.” If the objective is simply equal opportunity and equality under the law, few, if any, reasonable people would object.

If, on the other hand, “gender equality” entails the obliteration of all natural distinctions between the sexes, some of us would strenuously object. Liberals of the radical stripe subscribe to the fairy tale that men and women are identical and interchangeable, and that, consequently, a man’s interactions with women should be exact duplicates of his interactions with other men.

Nonsense. Men and women are different, and they always will be. Therefore, I’m an unapologetic champion of gender inequality. I feel obligated to hold the door open for a woman who is entering a building at the same time I am; I might allow the door to close at the approach of a 30-year-old, able-bodied male, and go about my business with no remorse. (If the approaching male is elderly, disabled or a man of obvious rank and distinction — my superior in the workplace, for instance, I’ll hold the door open.)

A fine example of gender inequality was provided by an AP article that happened to run on the same day as the aforementioned story on the AP poll. A federal appeals court, we learned, ruled that Charter Day School in Leland, N.C., “violated the constitutional rights of female students by requiring them to wear skirts.” But that’s not the most intriguing piece of the story.

Baker Mitchell, the founder of the school, “explained that the dress code was intended to promote ‘chivalry’ by the male students and respect for the female students.” Chivalry, he observed, teaches that girls are “fragile vessels that men are supposed to take care of and honor.” Mitchell said the skirt requirement was designed to make sure the female students were treated “courteously and more gently than boys.”

Astute readers will anticipate shrieks of protest from modern progressives, blasting Mitchell as a misogynist, a sexist and a bigot. His ideas are, indeed, out of step with modern society. Chivalry is, without a doubt, old-fashioned, out-of-date and antiquated.

It’s also an indispensable thing of beauty.

Very few of Mitchell’s allies possess the testicular fortitude to express such thoughts in public. But I suspect that many readers, upon encountering his remarks, closed their blinds, turned off every light in the house, ducked down behind the sofa and covertly “golf-clapped” in approval.

Nearly 200 years ago, Alexis de Tocqueville issued a pertinent warning: “There are people in Europe,” he observed, “who, confounding together the different characteristics of the sexes, would make man and woman into beings not only equal but alike.” Sound familiar?

Alexis de Tocqueville believed European-style, absolute gender equality would be “preposterous,” and that it would result in the degradation of both men and women. I think he was right.

Charles Davenport Jr. (cdavenportjr@hotmail.com) is a News & Record columnist. His article runs the first Sunday of the month.