Charlotte chief says trust in police is the worst he's ever seen. But he has a plan.

CHARLOTTE — First, the good news: Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Chief Johnny Jennings says the murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin for killing George Floyd could help rebuild trust between the public and police, even in Charlotte.
Now the bad: Jennings, a law enforcement veteran of nearly three decades, says the current level of distrust nationally between police and the public, especially in Black communities, is the highest he's ever seen.
So high that Jennings and his department will be trying something radically new.
Soon, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officers will begin treating residents with whom they interact, not solely as victims, suspects or "perps," but even more as "customers."
The change: A novel customer-service training curriculum that's never before been taught to police.
"I don't want people to walk away from us with a bad feeling," Jennings told the Observer in an interview this week.
"Even if we are dealing with a bad incident, it does not have to be a bad experience dealing with the officers."
On a general level, the approach sounds like the latest iteration of community policing. But Jennings is pushing to do more.
CMPD has hired The DiJulius Group, a national consulting firm, to train its 2,300 employees in the fine points of the firm's "Customer Service Revolution." The department will pay about $60,000, CMPD spokesman Rob Tufano says.
The company, with a high-end client list that includes Disney, Nordstrom, Ritz-Carlton and Chick-fil-A, has never worked with a police department before, Jennings said. As a result, the course of study for CMPD is still being developed, with the full program scheduled to go public in late summer.
The DiJulius Group, according to Tufano, declined an interview request.
In a video posted on the company's website, founder John DiJulius talks about the importance of companies having a stated "customer service vision" that is simple and concise enough for employees to understand and act upon.
In the case of former company client Starbucks, the new vision was this: "We create inspired moments in each customer's day."
Implict in that, DiJulius says in the video, was an emphasis on Starbucks workers better understanding "a day in the life of a customer" to create greater employee empathy and compassion for the people they serve.
Starbucks' employees, according to DiJulius, were taught to connect with customers, anticipate their needs, personalize the exchange and own the outcome.
How that training translates in the world of cops remains to be seen. Baristas, after all, don't carry guns.
Yet, Jennings, a career-long CMPD officer whose promotion to chief came less than a week before protests over Floyd's death began sweeping the country last summer, sees parallels.
For starters, he points to the importance of officers to treat people well and understand the communities they serve.
Moreover, a culture change to a less confrontational style of policing appears to be consistent with policy reforms CMPD already has put in place.
"In dealing with the public, we must be cordial even if it's not reciprocated," Jennings said. "Our officers must always be professional and treat people with respect."
Early reaction to CMPD's upcoming customer-service training is mixed.
City Councilman Braxton Winston called the approach "a waste of money."
He believes Charlotte would be better served by replacing CMPD with an agency of unarmed investigative officers who rely on communication skills, not force, to resolve conflicts.
"I don't believe having armed sentries patrol our neighborhoods and hallways and homes makes us safer. It makes it a more dangerous place to live," said Winston, whose political career roots back to the 2016 protests following CMPD's fatal shooting of Keith Lamont Scott.
"We can't put lipstick on a pig," he said.
However, Tonya Jameson, chair of the city's Citizens Review Board, which hears complaints against the police, applauded CMPD's turn toward service with more of a smile.
"My hope is it's going to improve the way police interact with the public, so a routine interaction doesn't escalate into something that's fatal," Jameson said. "I think it's more important than having good customer service with Amazon. Because that interaction (with police) can cost someone their life. Communication's just critical."