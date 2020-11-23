Charlotte employers push back their return to offices amid resurgent pandemic

Still, some workers are coming back to the office in small numbers. Duke Energy and Barings have a handful of employees working in their offices. Bank of America has invited some workers back to its offices in New York and London, but not yet in Charlotte. Those examples, though, are exceptions to the norm.

What's yet to happen is companies breaking their leases en masse due to the pandemic and moving out. Many firms are eager to get back into their offices, once it's safe to do so.

Mike Sullivan, a commercial real estate broker with The Nichols Company, doesn't believe that employers will abandon their office spaces as some have predicted. But he's worked with clients who are interested in offices farther out of uptown that may be more convenient for employees — with parking right beside the building, for example, instead of in a deck.

"They wanted to get something where, when you walk outside, you're not in a hallway," Sullivan said. "I think they're looking for maybe more controlled environments."

Bank of America

Most Bank of America workers in both Charlotte and the rest of the world are working from home, as they have been since March. The Charlotte-based bank employs 16,000 in the city.