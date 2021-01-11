Charlotte hospitals are filling up with COVID patients — and surge isn't over

Mecklenburg Public Health Director Gibbie Harris on Thursday acknowledged Atrium and Novant are feeling heightened strain on resources amid a post-holiday influx of new infections. But she and hospital leaders did not sound the alarm on dwindled capacity.

"Especially this time of year, in the winter, when we're seeing other viruses that are creating problems in our community," Harris said in a news conference. "That is not an unusual percentage of hospitalization."

Novant says it has already increased its capacity by 60%. Both hospital and public health officials emphasize: Although the pandemic has led to unprecedented stress on health care workers, people with non-COVID illnesses should not avoid seeking care at the hospitals.

Atrium told the Observer in a statement that more can be done to increase the number of empty beds.

"At Atrium Health, during peak times, we can flex bed space to create additional capacity as needed," the statement reads. "Because of this, providing an overall capacity number can be misleading, since it can change from one day to the next. For example, if we are at 'x' percent capacity one day and we add to the number of available beds in a facility to serve an increase in patients, the overall capacity percentage will decrease."