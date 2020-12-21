Charlotte hospitals, schools overrun by COVID-19 cases

Hospitals are seeing younger patients than previously in the pandemic, Novant Health infectious disease expert Dr. David Priest told reporters Friday.

Many of those patients don't need ICU beds or ventilators, saving resources for the sickest COVID-19 patients, Priest said. But he said this surge in coronavirus cases has been so large, hospitals are using a large proportion of hospital and ICU beds.

There are about 285 ventilators currently in use, with 580 available throughout the Metrolina Healthcare Preparedness Coalition, which encompasses Mecklenburg and a dozen surrounding counties, including Gaston, Iredell, Cabarrus and Union.

About 400 ICU beds are occupied and 65 are available, though 230 are unreported or unstaffed, according to state health officials. And state data show nearly 3,760 inpatient hospital beds are occupied, with 1,035 available.

Priest said the hospitals expect an additional surge after Christmas and New Year's.

"It would really be tragic for people to get COVID, or people be hospitalized or people to die of COVID, within a few weeks of being able to get a vaccine that would have prevented it," Priest said. "So we're asking people to just be smart."