Charlotte leaders invest $250M in racial equity pledge

But the group’s members previously told the Observer they were shut out of discussions about the mayor’s effort, and raised doubts about the corporate community, which has long benefited from these policies, deciding how to spend millions of dollars to address them.

The Rev. Willie Keaton, of the restorative justice group and pastor at Mt. Olive Presbyterian Church, said Monday he wants to see more accountability and transparency for these public-private partnerships, as well as clear metrics to measure success.

“Just because you’re a business leader, that doesn’t mean you should be an authority on how money is spent to address racial equity,” he said. “That’s my concern.”

Charlotte’s corporate and philanthropic leaders have successfully raised large sums in the past to match public funds, including $20 million for arts earlier this year and more than $50 million for affordable housing to be used with the city’s Housing Trust Fund.

But metrics on how success will be measured with this $250 million effort have not been revealed.

Two oversight boards will be created to decide how to spend the money and track its progress, said Michael Marsicano, Foundation for the Carolinas president and CEO, and will publicly report progress.