Charlotte women’s center offers model for replacing prisons

“I’d rather that person be in the hands of a Patrice Funderburg.”

The work is far from done, Funderburg says.

“For every woman who is released from here, there’s another one coming. So my work isn’t done until all of the women in the state prison system are not incarcerated,” she said. “What does that look like? I don’t know. But I’m here for all the disruption, all the pioneering, all the trailblazing ways that we can have conversation and think about re-imagining that.”

The solution

Funderburg sees the CCT as a model for what the criminal legal system could look like.

At the center, women are allowed small freedoms that compound to a feeling of dignity that’s been missing for decades. For some, it’s the first time they’ve felt it.

They cook the meals they want, they wear what they want, and they can shower whenever they want for however long they want.

It’s a stark difference from many of the prisons the women come from, where there’s documented mistreatment and safety concerns. Sometimes, they are denied the medical care they need and sexually and physically abused by officers.