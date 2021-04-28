Cheese quiche easy to mix, bake

You can have this homemade quiche ready in just 25 minutes, without fussing with pastry dough.

Amy Ronner, law professor emeritus, created this vegetarian quiche looking for new recipes during the pandemic. It’s an easy mix-and-bake quiche. The secret to saving time and calories is to use breadcrumbs and chopped walnuts for the crust instead of pastry. You can still slice and serve the quiche with this crust. I’ve adapted her recipe for this dinner.

She used vegetarian bacon-flavored bits. They add flavor and color to the dish and can be found in most supermarkets.

Helpful Hints

You can use any type of shredded cheese instead of sharp cheddar cheese.

You can use pecans or sliced almonds instead of walnuts for the crust.

You can use 2% milk instead of skim milk.

