Chef shares the food of her native Jamaica throughout the Triad

Marcia Williams has been spreading her love of her native Jamaican cuisine throughout Greensboro for years, but she kicked her profile up a notch last year when she switched from catering to a food truck.

The Jamaica Coast Catering food truck now keeps her on the road most days of the week, not only in Greensboro and the Triad but as far away as South Carolina.

Williams, 55, was born and raised in Jamaica and immigrated to New York at the age of 19.

“My mom introduced me to the kitchen from age of 12. I cooked my first meal one Sunday afternoon when both my parents were ill, and somebody had to cook,” Williams said with a laugh.

“In Jamaica, we were taught as young ladies to learn to cook in the kitchen from your mom. My aunt was a big part of my cooking, too, because we moved in with her in New York, and she taught me things.”

It wasn’t long before Williams started doing catering in New York. “I just fell in love with cooking and decided to run with it,” she said.