Chef shares the food of her native Jamaica throughout the Triad

Marcia Williams has been spreading her love of her native Jamaican cuisine throughout Greensboro for years, but she kicked her profile up a notch last year when she switched from catering to a food truck.
The Jamaica Coast Catering food truck now keeps her on the road most days of the week, not only in Greensboro and the Triad but as far away as South Carolina.
Williams, 55, was born and raised in Jamaica and immigrated to New York at the age of 19.
“My mom introduced me to the kitchen from age of 12. I cooked my first meal one Sunday afternoon when both my parents were ill, and somebody had to cook,” Williams said with a laugh.
“In Jamaica, we were taught as young ladies to learn to cook in the kitchen from your mom. My aunt was a big part of my cooking, too, because we moved in with her in New York, and she taught me things.”
It wasn’t long before Williams started doing catering in New York. “I just fell in love with cooking and decided to run with it,” she said.
She catered in New York for about 20 years, and she continued catering after moving to North Carolina to raise her family. Since 2007, Greensboro residents have run into Jamaica Coast Catering and tasted Williams’ food at places such as N.C. A&T’s homecoming and the N.C. Folk Festival.
People can still find her at Greensboro festivals, but now that she’s mobile, she also visits many other places in between. Since outfitting a food truck last November, Jamaica Coast has blossomed into a full-time business. “Before I just went to this or that festival. It was a part-time thing. But now I can bring my food to all parts of the Triad.”
Her menu is fairly stable. It includes jerk chicken, jerk salmon, wings, patties and more.
On what is essentially the back deck of her trailer, Williams has a large charcoal grill, so she is able to grill the jerk chicken and salmon.
The wings come with crinkle-cut fries.
“Coco bread is a little bit sweet. Coconut milk is part of it,” Williams said. “Normally in Jamaica, we take one of the meat patties and put in the coco bread and eat it like a sandwich.”
Williams makes patties with four different fillings: beef, chicken, shrimp and veggies.
The other half of the menu consists of bowls — entrees of a meat, rice and peas, sauteed cabbage and carrots and fried plantains. Bowls are available with jerk chicken, jerk salmon, curried chicken, oxtails and vegan jerk portobello.
“Sometimes we do a special,” Williams said. “Thursday, we might do goat or pork. Friday, we might do fish.”
Williams also makes a wrap filled with chopped boneless jerk chicken and served with banana chips.
She makes a few desserts, too, including rum cakes in several flavors: buttered rum, rum raisin, red velvet and chocolate. “I also make a plantain tart. It’s a really flaky pastry, like a turnover.”
Williams has a handful of regular spots in Greensboro, including the Walmart parking lot on Battleground Avenue and Bull City Ciderworks on State Street. She also regularly travels to Burlington and Kernersville, and has made at least one visit to Winston-Salem.
Williams runs the truck with help from her 25-year-old son Marquis Williams, but she is in the truck every day, doing the cooking and waiting on customers. “I just love to cook,” she said.
Cyncirae Atkins is one of many local customers. “I follow them on Instagram, so I know where to find them. I’ve ordered the oxtails, the curried chicken, jerk chicken, beef patties, the drinks and I got a cake today to try. Everything is good, and they’re good people — their energy is good.”
