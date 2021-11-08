Chemours must take more action to address GenX, PFAS contamination, state DEQ officials say

RALEIGH — State regulators are requiring a chemical company to take additional steps to address contamination originating from a Bladen County plant.

The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality announced that Chemours will have to take two further actions to address the GenX and PFAS contamination. The company's Fayetteville Works facility is just off N.C. 87 near the Cumberland County line.

State officials have been investigating Chemours since 2017, when the Wilmington Star-News reported that researchers had discovered GenX and similar compounds in the Cape Fear River, downstream from the Bladen County plant. The company agreed to a consent order that requires it to drastically reduce the amount of GenX it is emitting into the air and take other action regarding the contamination.

The state is requiring Chemours to review existing well sampling results from the area around the plant, according to the DEQ statement. The review will determine if more residents are eligible for equipment to filter all the water going into their houses in light of the Environmental Protection Agency's revised toxicity assessment for GenX, it said.

The EPA's assessment showed that GenX is more toxic than previously believed.