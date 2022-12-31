Tags
The body of a kayaker who drowned Friday at Belews Lake was located about 1:30 p.m. on Monday in about 60 feet of water, according to Sgt. D.J…
Authorities have not released the relationship between the victims and the suspect.
MADISON — Members of rescue agencies and fire departments across the Triad are mourning the death of Matthew Scott Hall, an engineer with Summ…
The man whose body was recovered from Belews Lake on Monday has been identified as Eden resident Clifton William Peace.
A toddler was found covered in feces and his penis swollen and injured, apparently due to diaper rash, according to court records.
It was unclear as of Wednesday if any of the money can be recovered as a result of the PayPal scam.
Sean Reaves, chef and co-owner of Cille & Scoe, said he is committed to using a lot of local food in his cooking.
The N.C. Attorney General's Office is investigating the real estate company.
Foul play is not suspected, though the investigation is continuing.
Duke Energy says the emergency measure is necessary to protect the energy grid against longer, more widespread outages.
