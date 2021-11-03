Chicken Parmesan is reborn as crunchy meatballs

Planning meals on vacation is always a challenge. It’s a drag to schlep a week’s worth of ingredients to your destination, packed in the car along with your suitcases, and you never know how the vacation home’s kitchen will be outfitted.

Besides, who wants to spend hours in the kitchen when you’re on vacation? The best getaway meals come together quickly with just a few pots and pans and feature everyday ingredients you can find at even the tiniest grocery store.

This easy meatball dish from Cook’s Country that I made in a cabin in the woods on a recent leaf-peeping trip is a great solution. It boasts all the flavors of classic chicken Parmesan but takes about half the time to prepare. The red sauce comes together in about 10 minutes on a stovetop, and the chicken is just as easy. Instead of pounding boneless breast meat into thin patties to be layered with sauce and cheese, you roll seasoned ground chicken into golf ball-sized meatballs. A crunchy panko topping made in the microwave is the crowning touch, along with a generous sprinkling of Parmesan cheese.

The results are hearty, easy to portion and extremely versatile. The meatballs can be served in a bowl alongside some crusty bread and a tossed green salad, or be spooned on top of your favorite pasta. They also are great tucked into a hoagie bun for a quick and easy lunch the next day.