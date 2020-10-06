Chiefs see areas in need of improvement in win over Patriots

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Andy Reid stepped to the podium and tried to put a positive spin on the game, then quarterback Patrick Mahomes and safety Tyrann Mathieu took their turns behind the microphone with morose looks upon their faces.

You'd have thought the Kansas City Chiefs just lost the Super Bowl.

Not beaten the New England Patriots by more than two touchdowns.

Such is the high standard they have set for themselves. Even on a night in which they shut down the Patriots offense — albeit missing quarterback Cam Newton, running back Sony Michel and half their offensive line — and had built a cushion by the final minutes, the Chiefs were still far from content with their 26-10 victory on Monday night.

"Early in the game we were moving the ball the way we wanted to move it. We were doing stuff the right way and we couldn't figure out ways to get in the end zone, and then they obviously got some stops there in the middle," Mahomes said, "but I'm proud of how the guys fought at the end of the game. That game easily could've went the other direction. They had a lot of the momentum, the defense made some stops and we were able to score whenever it counted."