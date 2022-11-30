Chocolate Butterscotch Pecan Pudding Cookies are ooey-gooey delicious

Gretchen McKay Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The holidays are soon upon us, and because there’s always room for a dazzling dessert or late-night snack, many of us will be looking for new cookie recipes that will wow guests with the perfect mix of crunch, chew and irresistible flavor.
This recipe from Milk Bar founder Chrstina Tosi’s latest cookbook, “All About Cookies: A Milk Bar Baking Book,” hits all the right notes. That’s because the sweet and buttery flavor of butterscotch, Tosi writes, not only evokes warm memories of Grandma’s house, but also brings “infinite calm, cozy vibes.”
Like all winning cookie recipes, this one includes a secret ingredient from the baking aisle that puts it over the top: a box of butterscotch pudding mix. Along with adding luscious notes of brown sugar and butter, the mix — made largely of cornstarch — helps create a thicker cookie, because it prevents the batter from spreading. It also makes for a very soft and tender layer to the center of every cookie that just pairs so well with the slightly crunchy edges.
- Guilford County Schools, High School, A Honor Roll, first quarter
- From behind the wheel to behind the mic. Kyle Petty gets real about life, death, racing and music.
- Quick Take: Grimsley 40, Cornelius Hough 37 (3 OT)
- Kelsey Grammer explains why David Hyde Pierce won't be in the 'Frasier' revival
- Take Back Our Schools-GCS disbands as leaders move on
- Severe storms predicted Tuesday could affect 25 million people in South
- United Furniture, which has six Triad facilities, abruptly shuts down operations
- Walmart shooter left note with grievances, bought gun just hours before killings, police say
- Early-morning collision on West Gate City Boulevard kills one, injures two others
- Greensboro man, 42, dead after motorcycle collides with car making 'unsafe U-turn'
- Driver in Raleigh Christmas parade death had multiple tickets — some last month
- Raleigh organizers had a blueprint to avoid a parade mishap. They didn't follow it.
- Man dies in fiery crash in Burlington, police say
- ‘Times have changed.’ This NC district will have cops and body scanners at each school.
- Pedestrian, 67, dies after hit-and-run collision Friday night in Greensboro, police say
The original recipe calls for 1 cup of butterscotch chips, but I took Tosi’s advice from the book’s forward to “mix it up” and added chocolate chips to the batter. (No risk, no reward!) I also used a 1.5-ounce cookie scoop for portioning instead of the suggested 2¾-ounce scoop, which resulted in smaller — but more — cookies.
I think they’re best warm right out of the oven with a glass of milk for dunking, but the cookies will keep fresh on the counter for at least three days at room temperature. If you’re baking ahead of the holidays, you also can store them in the freezer for up to one month.
CHOCOLATE BUTTERSCOTCH PECAN PUDDING COOKIES
Makes: About 32 cookies with a 1.5-ounce scoop or 12 cookies with a 2 3/4 -inch scoop.
Ingredients:
1 cup pecans, roughly chopped
10 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted
1/2 cup sugar
1 box ( 1/2 cup) instant butterscotch pudding mix
1/3 cup light brown sugar
1 large egg
1 egg yolk
1 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
1 1/2 cups flour
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 cup butterscotch chips
1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips
Directions:
Heat oven to 400 degrees. Pan spray or line 2 half-sheets with parchment paper or silicone baking mats.
As oven heats up, spread pecans on one of the baking sheets and toast 10 to 15 minutes, until nutty and a deep golden brown under skin. Remove nuts to bowl and set the pan aside to be reused.
In bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, combine melted butter, sugar, instant pudding mix and brown sugar, and paddle together on medium-high for 2-3 minutes until well combined. Scrape down sides of the bowl, add the whole egg, egg yolk and vanilla and beat again until smooth.
In a medium bowl mix the flour, salt and baking soda and add to the batter, mixing until just combined.
Paddle in the butterscotch and chocolate chips and toasted pecans, just until incorporated.
Using a cookie scoop (I used a 1.5-ounce scoop), scoop the dough onto the prepared pans, 2 inches apart.
Bake at 400 degrees until still mounded, dry on the edges and shiny on top, 6 to 8 minutes.
Let cookies cool on the pans for just 5 minutes, then transfer to a plate so they stop cooking from the pan's residual heat while they cool. Once cooled completely, use an airtight container for storage.
— Adapted from "All About Cookies: A Milk Bar Baking Book" by Christina Tosi (Clarkson Potter; Nov. 1, 2022; $35)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!