'Choice of jobs': As COVID takes a toll on nurses, some turn to lucrative travel jobs

"And talking to ICU nurses, I would hear them talk about the emotional strain. Some of these patients would be in there for months and the family is worried to death, and you're trying to help them stay connected as much as possible.

"And taking care of them is different," Norton said. "I had one patient one night, their oxygen levels would drop, and I'd gown up and put on all the protective equipment and go in there and get them better. I'd go out, take off the equipment, and then literally five minutes later it would happen again.

"It's exhausting," Norton said, "and you might have four or five patients like that."

A reduction in stress

That's the environment Katrina Blackmon said she went into at a Durham hospital when she graduated from N.C. Central University's nursing school last year. Caring almost exclusively for COVID patients took its toll, Blackmon said; each needed so much, but there was always another patient who needed more.

"I wouldn't say we're not giving good care, because we always strive to give excellent care," Blackmon said. "But there's just so much that we don't have time to spend and do those little extra things."