Christmas party hosted by Berger has some in quarantine

RALEIGH — Guests at a Christmas party hosted by Senate leader Phil Berger of Eden were potentially exposed to the coronavirus, and some are now quarantining, a spokesman for Berger confirmed Wednesday.

"The gathering probably looked identical to any scene at any of the hundreds of locations where people eat lunch or dinner every day in Raleigh," Berger spokesman Pat Ryan wrote in an email. "Guests had a meal at a restaurant. They wore masks when walking in the building and using the restroom, etc., but not while eating their food."

Ryan said one guest informed the others Wednesday morning that they likely were positive at the time of the party. As of Wednesday afternoon, no others had reported testing positive, according to Ryan.

Those who came into close contact with the positive person are now in quarantine, he added.

Ryan declined to say what day the party was or at which restaurant.

There were under 30 people at the party, he said, adding that he believes it "was in line with all relevant restrictions, including capacity limits inside restaurants."