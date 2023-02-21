CHUCKLES: In need of a good laugh or three? The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will present "The Art of Laughter" on Saturday at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. Corey "Mr. Petty" Jones and Larry "L.B. the Poet" will emcee this quarterly comedy show that features a lineup of new and veteran stand-up comedians. DJ Rio will provide the music. The show is recommended for people 18 and older. Tickets are $24.
CHUCKLES
Related to this story
Most Popular
If Betty Cone gets her way — in a city of projects that have flourished under the sweat of her brow — the 95-year-old Carolina Theatre will so…
'The man on the bench' dies at 65. Mark Hoffman's life brought attention to the complexities of mental illness and homelessness in Greensboro.
GREENSBORO — Mark Hoffmann, at one time the most visible homeless man in the city, has died.
The crash occurred on Witty Road early Sunday morning.
Two Triad-based members of the committee said Thursday they believed conversations were going on among lawmakers to potentially amend the bill…
This story has been updated the reflect the spelling of the defendant's name in court documents.