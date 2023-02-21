CHUCKLES: In need of a good laugh or three? The Arts Council of Winston-Salem and Forsyth County will present "The Art of Laughter" on Saturday at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts, 251 N. Spruce St. Corey "Mr. Petty" Jones and Larry "L.B. the Poet" will emcee this quarterly comedy show that features a lineup of new and veteran stand-up comedians. DJ Rio will provide the music. The show is recommended for people 18 and older. Tickets are $24.