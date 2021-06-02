City attorney: Greensboro council did nothing wrong in making closed-door decision

GREENSBORO — The city attorney said Wednesday that elected officials did nothing wrong when they decided behind closed doors not to pursue an independent investigation into the controversial death of an unarmed Black man in police custody along with a wider look into how officers conduct themselves on the job.
Many on Tuesday had been expecting City Council, at the urging of member Michelle Kennedy, to openly discuss a possible review of the police department’s policies and procedures in light of what she believes is a culture of “fear and distrust” that permeates throughout the city.
Police practices have consistently been called into question following the tragedy of Marcus Smith, whose 2018 death sparked outrage in the community that continues today.
A discussion about a possible independent investigation was on council’s work session agenda for Tuesday. But when it came time to address the issue, council instead went behind closed doors.
Later, Kennedy read a terse and vague statement that announced the matter was being tabled.
That led to frustration among community activists, who charged the council with once again failing to be open and honest with the public.
City Attorney Chuck Watts said Wednesday that wasn’t the case. The council operated within the parameters spelled out under state law.
Kennedy, who has been vocal in calling for police accountability, couldn’t expound more on what led to council’s abrupt decision when reached Wednesday.
“I can’t discuss it further except to say that I am still just as concerned about transparency,” she said.
At one time, council members expressed interest in looking deeper into the police department’s conduct after it became known that Smith’s hands and feet were tied behind his back the night he died in September 2018 — a factor a state medical examiner said contributed to his death.
Council decided later to forego an investigation after Smith’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the city in spring 2019.
But last week, with that lawsuit ongoing, Kennedy proposed that council again consider discussing the need for an independent investigation.
Watts said that although council did not announce in advance that they were going to discuss the investigation in closed session, Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson noted that council would be consulting with its attorney.
That allowed for a private discussion, Watts explained.
In the statement read by Kennedy after the closed Tuesday discussion, council quashed prospects for the independent investigation: “On the advice of the city attorney, council went into closed session and received advice from an attorney who practices exclusively in the area of independent investigation. Council has decided not to pursue any such investigation at this time.”
Watts said of the independent attorney, “I’m not disclosing what that advice was.”
But in further discussion by council, he added that “it did become clear that there was no support for it.”
Watts said he intended for council to continue its discussion in open session, but council quickly reached an informal consensus behind closed doors.
“When that happens in closed session all you can do is come out and report it,” Watts said.
Councilman Justin Outling, who is also a candidate for mayor, said he has done work as an independent attorney for municipalities in cases of racial discrimination and other issues and doesn’t believe an independent investigation of police practices with an unlimited scope is appropriate.
“For a myriad of reasons I would have not voted in favor of such an act if there were actually a motion to do so,” he said.
