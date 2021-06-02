City attorney: Greensboro council did nothing wrong in making closed-door decision

Kennedy, who has been vocal in calling for police accountability, couldn’t expound more on what led to council’s abrupt decision when reached Wednesday.

“I can’t discuss it further except to say that I am still just as concerned about transparency,” she said.

At one time, council members expressed interest in looking deeper into the police department’s conduct after it became known that Smith’s hands and feet were tied behind his back the night he died in September 2018 — a factor a state medical examiner said contributed to his death.

Council decided later to forego an investigation after Smith’s family filed a federal lawsuit against the city in spring 2019.

But last week, with that lawsuit ongoing, Kennedy proposed that council again consider discussing the need for an independent investigation.

Watts said that although council did not announce in advance that they were going to discuss the investigation in closed session, Mayor Pro Tem Yvonne Johnson noted that council would be consulting with its attorney.

That allowed for a private discussion, Watts explained.