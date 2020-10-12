City boards and commissions: Does Greensboro appoint enough minorities?

GREENSBORO — With fewer than 50 percent of its residents classified as white by the U.S. Census Bureau, Greensboro is considered a "majority minority" city.
And while that's a source of pride for many in the city's minority communities, it's also a figure that makes some wonder if city government is doing enough to represent those minorities on its public boards and commissions: Those appointed bodies that govern everything from zoning policy to women's rights issues.
Judging by the city's demographic makeup, figures released recently by the city suggest that the city is doing well on many boards but falling behind on the diversity of most of its boards and commissions.
Of 16 boards and commissions appointed by the Greensboro City Council, only six have more than 50% minority members. Setting the bar lower, 12 of those boards have at least 40% minority members. but that leaves four city boards with less than 40% minority membership.
For example, the Minimum Housing Standards Commission has two Black members among 8. That became a flash point several weeks ago when Black member Quentin Brown was nominated for chairman of the board but did not receive enough votes to replace Chairman Peter Isakoff.
Brown and the entire board engaged in a long and contentious discussion about the impact of race on the board, Brown's role and how diversity could change the way the commission deals with landlords and tenants over housing code violations.
Brown, who became visibly agitated during the virtual meeting, said that without enough minority viewpoints, the commission is often harder on black landlords and tenants with housing code violations than it is on white property owners.
"I don’t know if bringing more voices is the answer. I always say it’s the type of voices you bring. I consider myself quite reasonable. If you were to take my brother and put him in this position, trust me, every meeting would be painful," Brown said.
He said that watching the protests after the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man, at the hands of Minneapolis police in May, he realized that the Black community is running out of patience to reach equality in society. And city boards and commissions are no exception, he said.
"You’ve got to have people who have walked in those shoes. If you want to stop homelessness elect a president who’s homeless. If you want to stop dealing with healthcare, get some doctors in there who have had to hold someone’s hand knowing they can’t afford it," Brown said.
