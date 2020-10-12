City boards and commissions: Does Greensboro appoint enough minorities?

GREENSBORO — With fewer than 50 percent of its residents classified as white by the U.S. Census Bureau, Greensboro is considered a "majority minority" city.

And while that's a source of pride for many in the city's minority communities, it's also a figure that makes some wonder if city government is doing enough to represent those minorities on its public boards and commissions: Those appointed bodies that govern everything from zoning policy to women's rights issues.

Judging by the city's demographic makeup, figures released recently by the city suggest that the city is doing well on many boards but falling behind on the diversity of most of its boards and commissions.

Of 16 boards and commissions appointed by the Greensboro City Council, only six have more than 50% minority members. Setting the bar lower, 12 of those boards have at least 40% minority members. but that leaves four city boards with less than 40% minority membership.

For example, the Minimum Housing Standards Commission has two Black members among 8. That became a flash point several weeks ago when Black member Quentin Brown was nominated for chairman of the board but did not receive enough votes to replace Chairman Peter Isakoff.