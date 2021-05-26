City of Greensboro sets schedule for MUSEP Concert Series

Creative Greensboro’s Music for a Sunday Evening in the Park (MUSEP) Concert Series will return for its 42nd season on July 11.

The first four events will be livestreamed on the Creative Greensboro Facebook page (facebook.com/CreativeGreensboro) and the city of Greensboro’s YouTube channel (youtube.com/user/CityofGreensboroNC). The last four events will be at the White Oak Amphitheatre, 2411 W. Gate City Blvd. in Greensboro.

Concertgoers will see and hear from some longstanding favorites including the Greensboro Concert Band, Sweet Dreams and doby. Several musical acts will make their MUSEP debut this summer, including the Lorena Guillén Tango Ensemble, Colin Cutler and Soultrii.

“Greensboro loves live music and the community building that happens when we experience it together,” said Ryan Deal, the city’s chief creative economy officer, who leads Creative Greensboro. “Our concert lineup this summer offers a little something for everyone. There are opportunities to connect virtually from home and in-person at the White Oak Amphitheatre, and a range of musical acts as diverse as our community.”

2021 MUSEP schedule:

Streaming on Facebook and YouTube: