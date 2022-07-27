City officials pleased with voters' approval of $135 million in bonds for Greensboro projects

GREENSBORO — It's not the Mega Millions jackpot, but city leaders say the $135 million in voter-approved bonds is a huge win for the community.

In a significant show of support, residents voted in favor of the bonds in five separate referendums Tuesday night to improve affordable housing, parks and recreation, transportation and firefighting and police facilities.

“I was very pleased to see that all of the bonds passed,” Mayor Nancy Vaughan said. ”I think that was very important and in some ways that kind of helps us chart our future because of the affordable, attainable housing. We're already working on that, but we need a vehicle to pay for it.”

The city estimates repaying the bonds will take 1.25 cents of the tax rate or about $25 of the tax bill for a home valued at $200,000. The city already allocated $6 million for these bonds in its 2021-22 fiscal year budget to account for the possibility that they would pass.

Councilman Hugh Holston, who was elected Tuesday night to serve another term, said he was "impressed" by voters' commitment to make an investment in the city and its needs. That investment, he said, will pay off when companies are looking to potentially locate in Greensboro.

"Companies are looking at the whole picture," he said.

The bonds, he added, are a great start for the city to provide more affordable housing to residents — an issue that has been a continuing source of concern.

The city expects to use $30 million from the bonds to implement Housing GSO, a 10-year plan the City Council adopted in 2020. That money would go toward affordable rental units ($20 million), increasing access to home ownership ($5 million) and neighborhood reinvestment ($5 million).

Another priority for Holston is parks — particularly the Windsor Center. At least $50 million is earmarked for the proposed Windsor-Chavis-Nocho Community Complex, which will ultimately offer recreation, leisure, and learning opportunities in one convenient location.

Another $20 million for parks and recreation is designated for the Greensboro Science Center.

"I think it's important that we continue to keep our foot on the accelerator," Holston said. "We want to be good financial stewards and be transparent about how we're spending these dollars."

Interim Police Chief Teresa Biffle was among the community leaders who praised voters' support for the bonds.

About half of the $6 million bond for the Greensboro Police Department would go toward renovating the second and fourth floors of its downtown headquarters.

The rest of the money would go toward upgrading the police department’s records system and integrating it with the computer-aided dispatch system. Those upgrades are expected to make it easier for the public to access police department records online.

In another bond proposed by the city, transportation services will get $15 million that will, in part, be used to match federal and state grants for projects that would help pedestrians and bus riders, as well as motorists.

For the Greensboro Fire Department, the approval from voters Tuesday was some positive news to celebrate, according to Deputy Chief Dwayne Church.

"We are thankful for the community's support and we also are thankful for the city manager, City Council and the mayor for putting this on the ballot," Church said by telephone Wednesday. "We know this is a great opportunity and we will be good stewards of the money."

Church said the department is eager to find out how soon the $14 million bond can be used to renovate four aging fire stations: Station 40 on Pisgah Church Road; Station 8 on Coliseum Boulevard; Station 10 on West Gate City Boulevard; and Station 14 on Summit Avenue.

"We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we are very excited about it," Church said. "It's reaffirming to us that we do have that community support that we strive for."