Greensboro's oldest synagogue gets new leadership

GREENSBORO — With the retirement of longtime Rabbi Fred Guttman in June, one of the state’s oldest synagogues has welcomed new leadership after more than two decades — including its first female rabbi.

Longtime Assistant Rabbi Andy Koren now leads the 114-year-old congregation known for its social justice stands and outreach.

And 28-year-old Rabbi Libby Fisher, who was ordained at the Hebrew Union College-Jewish Institute of Religion, is assistant rabbi and director of the religious school.

Fisher, who graduated from rabbinical school in May, was the first choice of the search committee and nearly every member of the congregation — which was no surprise to her former professor and associate dean at Hebrew Union College, Rabbi Julie Schwartz.

She also joins a legacy of guitar-playing rabbis — and once considered becoming a cantor, a trained vocalist and member of the clergy who leads the congregation in song and prayer

“She is a star young rabbi of ours,” Schwartz said. “She has a lovely voice and she speaks and leads services with a lot of animation. There is a sparkle in her eye at all times. That’s because she is doing the things that she loves doing.”

The 56-year-old Koren had been the assistant rabbi at Temple Emanuel, one of three synagogues in Greensboro, since 2003.

Along with Guttman, he has also held a high profile in the interfaith community, and until recently served as co-chair of the Greensboro Faith Leaders’ Council.

While helping make the city a place for active Jewish life, Koren has also become a conscience of the community.

“Any time there is a crisis in the community, or a tragedy in the nation, I know that he will be one of the very first to say, ‘What can we do?’” the Rev. Julie Peeples of Congregational United Church of Christ said of Koren.

“When there has been a mass shooting somewhere, when something here impacts the immigrant or refugee community, or there is a crisis in the schools, he will raise the question, ‘What can we as faith leaders do to make a difference? How will we respond to this?’” Peeples said. “And he is always ready and willing to work with people of any faith, any time.”

‘A truly real and kind human being’

Before coming to Greensboro, Koren had worked with the organization Hillel, known as the central address for Jewish life on college campuses around the world, including at UNC-Chapel Hill. While in Gainsville, Fla., he even had a bit part in the student film, 2001’s “Divine Reality,” which is now available on Amazon Prime.

“The student needed someone to play a rabbi and cast me,” Koren said with amusement of the discovery. “I am not sure whatever happened to the movie, but it resulted in me being listed on IMDb,” he said, referencing the collection of entertainment information sometimes described as the Internet Movie Database.

When Temple Emanuel decided to hire its first assistant rabbi in 2003, Guttman spotted Koren’s resume in the bundle. Koren is a North Miami, Fla., native and 1988 graduate of Tufts University and was ordained by Hebrew Union College in 1993.

When Koren was 17, Guttman had been his teacher during a special program in Israel in 1982.

A class picture now hangs in the office of the synagogue.

“I immediately picked up the phone and called his home,” Guttman said. “His wife Mikki answered. She told me that he was on an interview with a congregation in Long Island. I told her to call him ASAP.”

Guttman opened the door at that time but it was Koren who was able to convince the lay leadership of the temple that he was perfect for the job.

In more recent years, the congregation, wanting to keep him in their midst, later designated Koren the rabbi-elect for when Guttman decided to retire.

“Andy is a terrific rabbi,” Guttman said. “He is bright, compassionate and extremely learned. He is what we call a ‘mensch,’ a truly real and kind human being.”

Koren found a mentor in Guttman.

“Rabbi Guttman’s voice is incredible,” Koren said. “We talk about the greats of a generation and he was and is one of them.”

A community celebration is being planned for later in the year for Guttman, who retires as the congregation’s first rabbi emeritus, in a nod to his 26 years there — a tenure that has become more of a rarity among rabbis.

Guttman empowered Koren to find creative ways to raise consciousness about issues he says people should care about.

Such as the time in 2005 when he grew his hair for “Locks of Love,” a faith-based organization that makes affordable wigs for children who have trouble growing hair. He had also promised his students that he would shave his head if they got 250 signatures on a “Save Darfur” petition while that African country was in crisis.

“The reality is that with so many other stories in the world, this one might get lost unless a whole lot of other people start to care about it,” Koren said at the time.

Koren marched in the NAACP’s Journey for Justice in summer 2015. He has also been the co-chair of the Greensboro Faith Leaders’ Council until recently, convening monthly gatherings of leaders from across the religious spectrum to work on issues facing the community and state.

In 2015, he teamed up with the Islamic Center of Greensboro and NCCJ of the Triad for dialogue with Jewish and Muslim teens. This took place as anti-Muslim sentiments were increasingly becoming part of the presidential campaign.

“As rabbis, we know that our voices matter, especially here in the South and especially here in Greensboro, where the clergy voice has always been a voice that people turn to as a moral compass,” Koren said.

He was among local and U.S. rabbis to speak out after former Gov. Pat McCrory’s administration discussed requiring immigrants in North Carolina who were not in the country legally but qualified for the federal Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals program to carry driver’s licenses marked with a pink design to single them out.

Before the 50th anniversary of the “Bloody Sunday” marches from Selma to Montgomery in 1965, which were instrumental that year in leading to the passage of the landmark Voting Rights Act, Guttman had begun asking around to see if there was going to be a Jewish presence. None had been organized.

Jews had been in the trenches of the civil rights movement, so Guttman and Koren began working on a program that would affirm that help.

It took place at the only synagogue in Selma — which was reopened just for the day — and drew national interest and the participation of noted Jewish voices including David Goodman, the brother of slain civil rights worker Andrew Goodman, who joined Freedom Summer ‘64 to register African Americans to vote and was murdered along with two other men by the Ku Klux Klan. Their story is loosely told in the 1988 movie “Mississippi Burning.”

And Susannah Heschel, the daughter of Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel, a civil rights leader who helped eulogize the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., was there.

Along the way, Koren has shared another gift, that of relationships, say those who work alongside him in the community.

“Whether sharing a drink over the joys and challenges of being a faith leader, delivering an interfaith prayer at a march for immigrant rights, or just reaching out to remind you that you have a friend, a brother in trying times,” said David Fraccaro of FaithAction International House.

“He will also surprise you with his knowledge of ‘70s and ‘80s power ballads, and is not afraid to sing them out loud,” Fraccaro said. “He’s approachable, empathetic, fun, insightful — everything you’d hope a rabbi would be.”

‘Proud to be a part’

Growing up in the Chicago suburbs, Fisher recalls seders or special meals filled with laughter, hugs from grandparents, and the scent of matzah ball soup wafting from the kitchen.

She grew up attending Jewish summer camps, where her role models were rabbis, educators, and cantors who taught in a more relaxed setting.

While in college, Fisher wrote student musicals and fostered dogs with her roommate.

After earning a bachelor’s degree in religious studies with a minor in music (vocal studies) from the University of Illinois, the honor student worked at five local synagogues in places like Bluefield, W.V., and Muncie, Ind., as a teacher, tutor, youth group adviser and administrator.

Fisher has collected a litany of awards on her way to earning a master’s of arts in Hebrew letters.

“She can give an outstanding sermon, she knows how to connect with people of all ages and she cares deeply about Judaism and teaching and strengthening the Jewish community,” Schwartz said.

Fisher was about to graduate as Temple Emanuel underwent a national search for an assistant rabbi position here.

Conducting a search during the pandemic meant that most interactions with the candidates were virtual.

Usually, it would include a visit by the top candidates.

Instead, there were lots of online meet-and-greets with the search committee and members of the congregation.

“We all thought these are really good candidates, but that Rabbi Fisher stands out,” said Andrew Brod, the search committee co-chair with Amy Epstein, president of the congregation.

There was talk among the congregation and the search committee while finding the best fit for the congregation, which crosses multiple generations and is busy in the community.

“You are a rabbi, first,” Fisher said. “It is exciting for people to see the diversity of rabbis.”

Fisher, for her part, also had other options.

When Temple Emanuel called, she had just received another job offer. She could have also chosen a congregation in a larger city, with more Jewish families and culture, but she has found and cultivated religious life wherever she has gone.

As a student rabbi at Congregation Ahavath Sholom West Virginia, she helped revitalize shabbat and holiday observance with music and engaging worship, while also serving as an informal Jewish liaison to the wider Bluefield community.

“They were so excited to speak about what they loved about their community,” Fisher said of interviewing for the Greensboro post. “Everyone was so passionate about Temple Emanuel and the value it holds in their own lives and the place that Temple Emanuel holds in the larger community. They are really proud and now I’m proud to be a part of that.”

In Greensboro she will do everything in the Jewish life cycle that Koren does. That is not always possible in larger synagogues with multiple rabbis on staff.

Already she has helped to lead Friday shabbat services.

“This also is a partnership,” Fisher said, “and I’m involved in everything the congregation does.”