Appalachian State is playing its third in-state opponent in a row on Saturday when it faces East Carolina, a team that was once its rival in the Southern Conference.

And if it can be worked out, Coach Shawn Clark said, there will be a small parade of in-state football teams either playing in Boone or hosting the Mountaineers in future years. He looked back to last weekend as an example of what such scheduling would produce.

“If you look at what we’ve done over time, and I use the North Carolina game for an example, we’ve played them three times and they’ve come down to last-second plays to win the football game,” Clark said. “And you look at the crowds we’ve had. All three games have been sold out, and that’s been important for us.”

The latest installment of the Tar Heels-Mountaineers in Chapel Hill followed the trend of the past two, as Clark alluded to. Carolina quarterback Drake Maye ran for what proved to be the game-winning touchdown in the second overtime as the 20th-ranked team took a 40-34 victory. Appalachian State’s last gasp was a fourth-down pass that was incomplete. Despite the contention that there was pass interference on the play, AppState didn’t get the call, thus losing for the second time in three meetings between the schools.

This weekend, Pirate Nation will more than likely fill the visitor’s side of Kidd Brewer Stadium, making the 270-mile, four-plus-hour drive from Greenville to try and will a winless ECU team (0-2) to its seventh win in the last eight games in the series. When they met in 2021, AppState took a 33-19 victory in Charlotte to snap a six-game losing streak in the rivalry. When they last met in Boone, on Nov. 3, 1979, ECU took a 38-21 victory.

Clark referred to ECU’s offensive and defensive lines as physical, although the Pirate offense has mustered just 16 points and its defense has given up 61. Quarterback Mason Garcia is the team’s leading rusher with 154 yards, while he’s thrown for 142 with 51% accuracy.

Nate Noel ran for 127 yards in the loss at North Carolina, and quarterback Joey Aguilar threw for 275 yards and two scores against the Tar Heels.

“We have to do a really good job up front to have a chance to win this Saturday,” Clark said.

Clark suggested at his Monday news conference that the Mountaineers would like to line up more in-state schools in future years, including Western Carolina, which was also a fellow member of the Southern Conference. Those schools last played for The Old Mountain Jug in 2013, when the Mountaineers won 48-27 to stretch the winning streak in that series to nine games. Clark said the schools have been in talks but nothing is in stone.

But for the in-state games, again, Clark referred to the North Carolina game and the 4,000 AppState fans who traveled to Chapel Hill.

“They expect to win, and they pay their hard-earned money to watch these kinds of games, and why wouldn’t we play these kinds of games,” he said. “It’s great for the sport of football. It’s great for the state of North Carolina.”

Also on the list of future opponents is Elon, NC State and Charlotte, who Clark said would play in Boone.

“Again, these are the games that the fans care about,” the coach said. “We talk about taking care of the fans, the fan experience. I’m not sure why we would not do this year in and year out.”