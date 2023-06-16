By Jeri Rowe

Special to the News & Record

They persevered.

They started their high school career as freshmen in the middle of a global pandemic. And now, they leave as seniors graduating from high schools across Guilford County. They begin the rest of the life.

They all have stories, these more 5,500 graduates from Guilford County Schools.

Here are 9.

Jadyn Becoats

During her junior year, while interning at Cone Health and looking into going into nursing, Jadyn Becoats changed her mind.

One morning before classes at Page High, she walked into her mom’s bedroom and told her, “Mom, I want to be a teacher.”

Jadyn will major in elementary education at UNC-Charlotte and become one of the university’s 20 Levine Scholars. The four-year scholarship covers all college costs and helps them become leaders attune to a globally connected world.

Jadyn now becomes the third generation in her family to go into education.

“I woke up one day and thought, ‘Be a teacher,’” she says. “The night before, I was thinking about life … thinking about the rest of my family, and what they were doing, and I thought I should try it. I tried it, and I’ve fallen in love with it.”

Heidy Jaimes Garcia

Heidy Jaimes Garcia knew she was going to graduate from Ragsdale High, and she knew would be going to college. But what she didn’t know was where she was going, and it was the last week in April. She still had no idea.

She couldn’t rely on her parents for advice. They had never been to college, didn’t know anything about the college application process, and they could barely speak English.

But she could rely on her teachers. And she had. They had helped her a lot. But when crunch time came to decide on where to go, Heidy cried. She wanted to go to N.C. State so bad that she kept checking and rechecking her financial aid application.

The next day following her time with tears, she was about to commit to another in-state university. But she wanted to check her financial aid application with N.C. State one more time.

She clicked on the university’s website and spotted something new on her application: a big number. So, she followed the advice of her business teacher, Clifford Carroll, and she called the financial aid office.

That’s when she got the surprise of her life.

“I was so shocked,” Heidy says. “The day before I was crying because I didn’t know where I was going or what I was going to do. The next day, I check my financial aid at N.C. State, and I hear I got a full ride. I was like ‘What?’”

Sean Hsieh-Sills

Sean Hsieh-Sills has a busy mind.

He has created two businesses, designed a battling robot and he’s working to patent a suspension system he built for a longboard to ease the wobble when a skater races across uneven surfaces.

A month ago, he graduated from The Middle College at GTCC-Jamestown. In August, he will start his college career at N.C. State, majoring in engineering and continuing his entrepreneurial journey.

Sean has big dreams for his future. With his engineering degree in hand, Sean wants to start a business that tackles some of the world’s thorniest issues such as global pollution and climate change.

That’s how Sean thinks. He’s always looking for new challenges.

“I feel like it’s something necessary in everyone’s life –– to put yourself out there,” he says. “It’s a way for me to grow as a person and my own skills. And the more challenges you face, the easier it becomes.”

Ben Johnson

A month ago, Ben Johnson graduated from The Middle College at UNCG. Next fall, he’ll enter UNC-Chapel Hill as one of 10 Wood Family Scholars. With the scholarship as well as other grants he has received, Ben will cover nearly all his college expenses.

He earned the Wood Family Scholarship because of his grades and his service work. He’ll major in public health and look to become an anesthesiologist.

Ask Ben about why, and he mentions “Blackish,” the TV show.

He first began watching “Blackish” with his dad. He now watches ‘Blackish” on his iPhone. He catches every episode he can. He likes the show. He also likes the mom on the show. She inspires him because of what she does. On the show, she’s an anesthesiologist.

“She was called Doctor wherever she went, and it was like honorific for her,” Ben says, “and I want to be exactly like that. We also share the same last name. On the show, she’s Dr. Johnson. I always loved the sound of that, and helping people is a passion of mine. It should be a passion for everybody.”

Sophia Kaplan

After graduating the Greensboro College Middle College last month, Sophia Kaplan will major in engineering at N.C. State. She’ll take with her what she discovered during her two years on the campus of Greensboro College.

She discovered much.

The Middle College staff at Greensboro College saw the leadership potential in Sophia.

They encouraged her to participate in the Greensboro Middle Outreach Club. They got her involved with the yearbook. This year, she became the yearbook’s editor and helped spearhead the invention of the school’s new mascot, Lionel the Lion.

And they selected her as one of 10 members of the Principal’s Advisory Committee, students who gave principal Chris Burnette advice and guidance about what would work with students at The Middle College.

All these activities, all these teachers made Sophia feel like she belonged.

“Everyone at my school searched for an environment that would make us better people,” she says today. “And we did. We all know the importance of finding a place where we belong. And we belong at Greensboro College Middle College.

“We made it our community. I’m going to miss that whole experience.”

Tyson Phelps

Tyson Phelps has the flag of the U.S. Military Academy above his bed.

It’s a reminder where he’ll be later this month. He graduated two weeks ago from Northwest High and begin basic training June 26 at West Point. He then begins the next chapter of his life as a cadet.

Tyson’s academics and his leadership helped him get there. Tyson’s gymnastics ability helped him, too. He’s been competing in gymnastics competitions since he was 7, and he has earned his share of medals.

A few months ago, Tyson competed in the 2023 USA Gymnastics Men’s and Women’s Development Program National Championships in Oklahoma City, Okla. He placed 14th in the nation in the high bar.

In March, the North Carolina Men’s Gymnastics named Tyson the North Carolina Athlete of the Year.

He now will become a member of West Point’s gymnastics team.

Tyso wants to study computer science and consider a career in cybersecurity. Or even go to law school and become a lawyer. But right now, Tyson sees his West Point flag above his bed and thinks about his immediate next step.

It’ll be his life as a cadet beside the Hudson River, all dressed in gray.

“I can already feel the honor,” Tyson says, “of taking pride in who I am.”

Brai Tai

Brai Thi never wanted to miss her bus to Smith High. She’d wake up early and open her front door at 7 a.m., two hours before the bus comes. Then, she waited.

Brai likes to plan. Moreover, she loves to go to school.

It’s because of her friends, the teachers, and her responsibilities at school. She helped run the Adaptive Curriculum Coffee Shop out of her classroom, Room 506. She and her classmates delivered coffee and hot chocolate to the teachers who placed an order.

Brai calls it an “amazing job,” a job that has just ended.

After six years at Smith High as a special needs student, Brai graduated two weeks ago. She wants to continue her education at GTCC and study to become a nursing assistant or child-care assistant.

Ask Brai why, and she scrunches her face, smiles big and responds right away.

“Helping people is very amazing,” she says, “and it’s good luck.”

Maddie Thompson

Every week, Maddie Thompson thinks about the girl she was.

She was shy, timid, teased in elementary school. By middle school, she was an angry teen. Last month, she graduated from the STEM Early College at N.C. A&T, and she’ll major in computer science at N.C. State as a member of the university’s Honors Program and one of 50 first-year Goodnight Scholars.

Her scholarship covers all her college expenses, hones her leadership skills, connects her with mentors and gets her involved in service-learning projects that build community.

She’s also a Greenhouse Scholar, one of 33 students chosen nationwide. That scholarship will cover any additional expenses and give her a chance to network, find mentors, provide internships, and create her own nonprofit.

She’ll become the first member of her family to graduate from college. Her goal of becoming a medical scientist, she knows, is within reach.

“Somewhere deep inside, I knew that if I worked hard enough, I had the opportunity to open doors for myself that could lead to the future my younger self envisioned,” Maddie wrote in her Goodnight Scholars’ application.

“Now that I am so close to her goals, I realize there is something powerful about keeping a promise to yourself, something profound about becoming the person you once needed.”

Elisa Troncoso-Cabello

In a corner of Greensboro’s Center for Visual Artists, Elisa Troncoso-Cabello has created what she calls “near holy” –– the bedroom of a teenage girl.

It was her senior art project at Weaver Academy. Elisa put up snapshots, magazine pictures and a record player near a bed where she laid out a stuffed rabbit, a stuffed bear and a dress Elisa took three months to crochet.

Her makeshift bedroom does unveil her creative soul. It is rich. Just like her poetry.

It’s open-armed, sensuous, and as illuminating and thought-provoking as her mixed-media project. Her talent as a writer helped her win the literary equivalent to the coveted Morehead-Cain Scholarship at UNC-Chapel Hill.

Elisa was awarded the Thomas Wolfe Scholarship. Every year since 2002, UNC selects one incoming student who they believe exemplifies, in the university’s words, “exceptionally focused literary ability and promise.”

UNC selected Elisa.

She graduated two weeks ago from Weaver Academy and will major in history and minor in creative writing at UNC. Her Thomas Wolfe Scholarship will cover all her college costs and provide a stipend for her to write and research whatever moves her.

She remembers when she heard about her award. Elisa was in the middle of her apparel class when she received the congratulatory call from UNC.

“I was crying, and I couldn’t breathe,” Elisa says today. “I felt like I was walking through a dream. A full ride. My parents and I had never considered this kind of scholarship would be a possibility for us. The idea of paying for college was really tough. Then, this happened. It felt like a miracle.”

Jeri Rowe, a former columnist at the News & Record, is the senior writer at High Point University. He interviewed these nine graduating seniors as part of the Senior Spotlight project for Guilford County Schools. Visit www.gcsnc.com to read the profiles of graduates selected for the Senior Spotlight project.