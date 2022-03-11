Clawdia
Clawdia is a very sweet girl who abandoned emaciated in a crate on our deck with no food or water... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Greensboro pastor, restaurant owner held without bail over missed court dates connected to unpaid loans
A bench warrant was issued for Seafood Destiny owner Anthony Knotts on Feb. 18 after he did not show up for a Jan. 3 court date — the latest in a string of missed court dates — over unpaid debts, including one that started out as a $4,915 loan in 2012 that has accrued more than $10,000 in interest, according to court records.
Cone officials said they anticipate treating broken bones, pneumonia and chest pain among other ailments. Anyone who requires a hospital stay will be transferred elsewhere. “We still can treat any and all emergencies that come through the door,” said Dr. Courtney Horton, medical director of the facility.
President Nido Qubein said the school's Board of Trustees had approved earlier Wednesday morning a commitment to spend the $400 million by 2025, adding that "not one cent" will be borrowed to pay for the projects. While the university has $100 million in debt, it's pushing $800 million in net assets.
Greensboro's Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts on Wednesday revealed its second season of hit Broadway musicals at the new downtown venue.
Ask a Reporter: What is the purpose of the new, black painted metal poles going up curbside around town?
Also, what's up with the flashing red stop signs at the Friendly Center?
While in prison April Barber became a certified paralegal and the author of two books. And she is repentant, said Greensboro attorney Don Vaughan, who pushed for the pardon that set Barber free.
Clark guided the Falcons to a NCHSAA Class 3-A title in 2019 and they shared a state championship in the COVID-shortened 2019-20 season.
Altogether, the sold-out two-week premiere run in the city from Feb. 23 to March 6 at the Tanger Center grossed more than $3.6 million at the box office. It entertained nearly 46,000 theatergoers during 16 performances, the Tanger Center said.
The episode, which features the case of High Point wife and mother — and convicted murderer — Patricia Gayle Brown, will air at 6 and 9 p.m. today on the Oxygen network.
David Schamens, 64, was charged Monday with wire fraud, securities fraud and money laundering, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey.