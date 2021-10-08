Clear bookbag policy at Mount Tabor among measures district is considering to keep students safe in Winston-Salem/Forsyth schools

Teenagers have been charged in several of the homicides, including the death of William Chavis Renard Miller Jr., at Mount Tabor. Just 10 days earlier, two 14-year-olds were charged in the murder of Donna Blackmon, 61, on Aug. 22, while she was in her home on 14th Street.

The school district can implement preventative programs and put in security measures to keep students safe, board member Dana Caudill Jones said, but if the trauma and stressors remain in the community, can schools make an impact?

“I feel like as a district, we may have to take the lead in trying to put this out there to leaders in the county, ‘We need your help on this.’ If the trauma and stressors continue to happen to our students, as a community, we’re not doing the right for all the kids,” Jones said.

More immediately, the school district is considering starting a clear-bag policy at Mount Tabor and starting random checks with handheld metal detector wands on Oct. 26, the first day of the second quarter.

Both measures would be pilot programs that could be discontinued or expanded.