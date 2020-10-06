Clemson QB Lawrence continues to avoid costly interceptions

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence has been able to accomplish his goal of protecting the football this season.

He has done it so well that there are few around the country doing it any better.

Lawrence is on a streak of 314 pass attempts without an interception, a streak dating back to last Oct. 19 when he was picked off twice at Louisville in Clemson's 45-10 victory.

The lack of mistakes by Lawrence has become routine. He didn't even know he became the third passer in Atlantic Coast Conference history to go more than 300 throws between interceptions.

"In my mind, I hadn't really carried over the streak from last year," Lawrence said. "When the year started, I kind of forgot about that. But I have thought, 'I'm doing a good job taking care of the ball.' That's been a priority for me."

And Lawrence has kept it going while continuing to take downfield shots for the Tigers (3-0, 2-0 ACC).

In beating The Citadel 49-0 on Sept. 19, Lawrence had TD throws of 44 yards to Amari Rodgers and 54 yards to Frank Ladson. He completed eight of nine passes before heading to the sidelines.