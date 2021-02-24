Club Happenings

Announcements
Readers of all ages may join the American Association of University Women Greensboro Branch at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 2, to celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday in recognition of the National Association of Educators’ Read Across America program.
The one hour Zoom event will feature the theatrical talents of Sherri Raeford, founder and artistic director of Shared Radiance Performing Arts Company. Also performing will be UNCG theatre education students Celena Forrest and Amabel Prisk.
To participate, visit https://us02web.zoom.us/j/6103151144. Meeting ID: 6103151144
For information, email Lena Murrill-Chapman at aauwgreensboro@gmail.com.
Send press releases to people@greensboro.com.