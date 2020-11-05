Club Happenings

Announcements

The Retired Seniors Volunteer Program, a subset of The Corporation for National & Community Service, recently underwent a total rebrand to become AmeriCorps Seniors. This rebrand was done with the intention of increasing awareness about the services provided and each chapter of the organization’s connection to the national AmeriCorps brand.

The organization will continue to provide the same services as prior, but now has a new name and logo to help develop consistent brand recognition across the nation. The Alamance County chapter of AmeriCorps Seniors places members who are 55 and older in volunteer opportunities to meet the critical needs of the community. Volunteers serve as mentors, tutors, lunch buddies and help seniors age in place by providing Telecare Call Services as well as assisting at food pantries and Meals on Wheels deliveries.