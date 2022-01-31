Club Happenings

Announcements

Curtis Smalling, Audubon North Carolina’s director of bird conservation for North Carolina, will provide an overview of bird nest identification, focusing on local species and those migrating through North Carolina, during a Zoom on Feb. 10.

Knowing some basics about nests can add to the enjoyment of birding and the birds in your neighborhood. This program will introduce viewers to some of the various ways that birds have adapted to raising young and provide some tips on identifying which bird might have built that nest you find.

This is a joint program between the Piedmont Bird Club with the T. Gilbert Pearson Audubon Society.

A link to access the Zoom meeting will be sent to PBC members on the club's email listserv a few days in advance. The presentation will be recorded and the link posted at www.piedmontbirdclub.org. Members of the public are welcome to view the program recording once it is posted.