Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest offers update on Sam Hartman: “We’re optimistic that we are going to have him back this season"

Coach Dave Clawson of Wake Forest offered an update on quarterback Sam Hartman on Monday afternoon on the ACC Network.

As the first guest of Mark Parker’s new show “ACC PM” Clawson said Hartman’s status has not changed. On Aug. 9 the school announced that Hartman, who has thrown for nearly 10,000 yards for the Demon Deacons, was ruled out indefinitely after a non-football medical procedure had to be performed.

Since then Hartman has been out and Mitch Griffis has moved up to be the starter.

“In terms of Sam Hartman, I think it’s like other injuries or medical conditions, there are certain landmarks or benchmarks he’s going to have to hit,” Clawson said on the show. “And as this goes on, we’ll know more.”

Hartman has been around his teammates since he was ruled out indefinitely, according to Clawson.

“We are going to see how he does and see how things progress,” Clawson said. “We’re optimistic that we are going to have him back this season and we’ll know a lot more in the next two weeks as to when that’s going to be.”

The Demon Deacons are set to open on Sept. 1 at home against VMI at 7:30 p.m.

Hartman led an offense that scored 41 points a game last season as they went 11-3 and won the Atlantic Division. The 41 points a game is the highest in school history and it was fourth-best in the nation last season.

Clawson said Hartman and Griffis, a redshirt freshman who has never started a game in college, had a great relationship before Hartman’s injury.

“Mitch has been the ideal supportive backup as has Michael Kern,” Clawson said about the Demon Deacons, who are ranked No. 22 in the Associated Press preseason poll. “Nobody was happier for Sam’s success than those two guys. Now that this has happened it’s been very easy for Sam to be supportive... Sam’s been around and has been at every practice and every meeting and is very engaged mentally.”

Hartman had his best season of his career in 2021 accounting for 50 total touchdowns.