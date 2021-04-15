Coach of the year: Ed Johnson, Page Apr 15, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Page's Ed Johnson during a game in February. WOODY MARSHALL, NEWS & RECORD Johnson guided the Pirates to a 7-7 record a year after they went 8-19 and did it with a very young team.Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order):• Ben Bradford, Ragsdale• Titus Duff, Grimsley• Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford• Haley Hackett, Northwest Guilford• Taylor Luegers, McMichael 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story HSXtra | Greensboro High School Sports Best in basketball: These are the high school players named to the HSXtra.com All-Area girls teams 1 hr ago The News & Record's HSXtra.com All-Area girls high school basketball teams for the 2021 season. Players were nominated and selected by hea…