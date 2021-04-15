 Skip to main content
Coach of the year: Ed Johnson, Page
Ragsdale Page (copy)

Page's Ed Johnson during a game in February.

Johnson guided the Pirates to a 7-7 record a year after they went 8-19 and did it with a very young team.

Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order):

Ben Bradford, Ragsdale

 Titus Duff, Grimsley

 Kim Furlough, Northern Guilford

 Haley Hackett, Northwest Guilford

 Taylor Luegers, McMichael

