Coach of the year: Kellen Parrish, Northern Guilford

• In his second season as head coach, Parrish guided the Nighthawks to an unbeaten regular season and a Mid-State 3-A Conference championship.
• Northern Guilford reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 16-1 with a junior-dominated team.
Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order):
• James Atkinson, Ragsdale
• Darren Corbett, Grimsley
• Evan Fancourt, Page
• Derrick Partee, Smith
• Lee Reavis, Northwest Guilford
• Jason Ross, Reidsville
• Joseph Spinks, Eastern Guilford