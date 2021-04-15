 Skip to main content
Coach of the year: Kellen Parrish, Northern Guilford
Kellen Parrish (copy)

Northern Guilford coach Kellen Parrish.

In his second season as head coach, Parrish guided the Nighthawks to an unbeaten regular season and a Mid-State 3-A Conference championship.

 Northern Guilford reached the third round of the NCHSAA Class 3-A playoffs and finished 16-1 with a junior-dominated team.

Also receiving votes (in alphabetical order):

 James Atkinson, Ragsdale

 Darren Corbett, Grimsley

 Evan Fancourt, Page

 Derrick Partee, Smith

 Lee Reavis, Northwest Guilford

 Jason Ross, Reidsville

 Joseph Spinks, Eastern Guilford

