Coconut-Crusted Shrimp bakes in only 10 minutes

Crispy coconut flavors these shrimp for a tasty quick dinner. My husband wanted to have some coconut-crusted shrimp, and I wanted to bake them rather than fry them.

Mixing coconut and panko breadcrumbs with a little oil was the answer. The mixture coated the shrimp, and they baked in only 10 minutes. One secret to make sure both sides are cooked without needing to turn the shrimp over is to place the baking tray in the oven while it preheats. The shrimp will cook on the bottom side this way.