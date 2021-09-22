 Skip to main content
Cod Chinois full of flavor
Cod Chinois has the flavors of fresh ginger, soy sauce, mushrooms and sweet cod fillets, serve over Chinese noodles.

 Linda Gassenheimer, Tribune News Service

The flavors of fresh ginger, soy sauce, mushrooms and sweet cod fillets are captured in a sealed foil packet. It’s an easy way to enjoy a Chinese dish without much fuss.

Sherry is called for in the sauce. You can buy small bottles (splits) of sherry or use chicken or fish broth instead.

Serve the fish, vegetables and the fragrant sauce over boiled Chinese noodles. These can be found steamed in the refrigerated section of the produce department or dried in the Asian food section of the market.

Helpful hints

You can use any type of fish fillet.

Look for shredded carrots in the produce section of the market.

You can use angel hair pasta instead of steamed Chinese noodles.

You can use any type of mushroom.

COD CHINOIS (COD WITH CHINESE VEGETABLES)

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

3/4 pound cod fillets

1 cup sliced shiitake mushrooms

1 cup shredded carrots

1 cup sliced scallions

2 tablespoons chopped fresh ginger

3 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

3 tablespoons dry sherry or broth

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 tablespoon sugar

1 tablespoon sesame oil

Directions:

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Cut 2 12-inch squares of foil.

Divide the cod into 2 portions and place one portion on each square. Place half the mushrooms, carrots, scallions and ginger on each fillet. Mix the soy sauce, sherry, garlic, sugar and sesame oil together. Drizzle over the fish and vegetables. Fold foil in half and seal the edges to make a closed packet.

Place them on a baking sheet and bake 15 minutes. Remove from oven, open packets and spoon contents including the sauce over cooked noodles.

Nutrition per serving: 327 calories (23% from fat), 8.4 g fat (1.3 g saturated, 2.8 g monounsaturated), 72 mg cholesterol, 35.3 g protein, 23.2 g carbohydrates, 3.7 g fiber, 910 mg sodium.

— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

CHINESE NOODLES

Makes: 2 servings

Ingredients:

1/4 pound Chinese noodles (steamed or dried) or angel hair pasta

2 teaspoons sesame oil

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

Directions:

Bring 3 to 4 quarts water to a boil in a large saucepan. Add the noodles and boil 1 minute for fresh, 3 minutes for dried. Drain and return noodles to the saucepan. Add sesame oil and salt and pepper to taste. Divide between 2 dinner plates.

Nutrition per serving: 259 calories (24% from fat), 7 g fat (1.3 g saturated, 2.5 g monounsaturated), 48 mg cholesterol, 8.1 g protein, 40.6 g carbohydrates, 1.9 g fiber, 12 mg sodium.

— Recipe by Linda Gassenheimer

