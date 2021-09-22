Cod Chinois full of flavor

The flavors of fresh ginger, soy sauce, mushrooms and sweet cod fillets are captured in a sealed foil packet. It’s an easy way to enjoy a Chinese dish without much fuss.

Sherry is called for in the sauce. You can buy small bottles (splits) of sherry or use chicken or fish broth instead.

Serve the fish, vegetables and the fragrant sauce over boiled Chinese noodles. These can be found steamed in the refrigerated section of the produce department or dried in the Asian food section of the market.

Helpful hints

You can use any type of fish fillet.

Look for shredded carrots in the produce section of the market.

You can use angel hair pasta instead of steamed Chinese noodles.

You can use any type of mushroom.