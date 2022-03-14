Colcannon, a classic Irish medley of potatoes, greens

As St. Patrick's Day approaches, the potatoes, corned beef and cabbage are piled high in the supermarkets.

Millions of Americans claim some Irish ancestry and honor the patron saint of Ireland on March 17. But the holiday has an inclusive feel, and you don't need to be Irish to celebrate.

One traditional St. Patrick's Day dish is colcannon, a classic Irish medley of potatoes and greens.

Potatoes were and remain one of the central foods of Irish cooking, and this dish celebrates the humble tuber with the addition of milk and cream, as well as whatever green vegetables and members of the onion family are available.

According to an old Irish cookbook called "Feasting Galore," published in 1952 and written by Maura Laverty: "a heaped portion" of colcannon is served on each plate. "A well is made in the center of the heap to hold a generous lump of butter. The colcannon is eaten from around the outside of the heap, each person dipping his fork first into the colcannon and then into the melting butter. The perfect companion to a class of colcannon is a glass of fresh buttermilk."