'College GameDay' puts App State, Boone in national spotlight

BOONE — Thousands of students clamored to be seen, heard, hoist signs and generally revel in the joy on Saturday of having ESPN’s “College GameDay” at Appalachian State University, a reward for the school and its football program after its upset of Texas A&M last week.

For Kim Morris, it was another chance to celebrate and honor her late husband.

With her son, Mason, at her side, the two carried signs. Her sign said, “It’s a family tradition,” and it included the year she graduated (1988), and when her son completed his four years at ASU (2017). Mason Morris was the DJ at a wedding and was catching the A&M game as he was playing tunes. His mother was in San Diego, babysitting for her other son.

“We are a family here. We always have been, we always will be,” Kim Morris said. “We love Appalachian.”

There were also three pictures on Kim Morris’ sign. One of them was of her husband, Jim, standing alongside her. He died in May. She became emotional recalling his memory and stopped her conversation short as she described the sign. While she was recalling good times, students and alumni jammed into the pit to create memories and hear the commentators offer opinions on the day’s slate of college football games.

Cheerleaders threaded their way through the crowd throughout the telecast. They were accompanied by the team mascot, Yosef, who posed for more than a few selfies. The band played a few selections, but much of the morning produced music selected by a DJ, who for the duration of the morning kept the crowd involved through a series of cheers.

When the cheers subsided, a T-shirt toss re-engaged the audience, although it didn’t appear there were a lot of shirts being tossed.

It all ended around noon after Rece Davis, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit made picks on a select group of games, including the Appalachian State game against Troy.

Corso had a two-word message for Troy: “No. Chance.” Then, he donned the Yosef mascot head, his traditional method for making his prediction on the game that’s the focus of the show. Sitting next to him was country singer Luke Combs, a Charlotte native and an Appalachian State alum who was the show’s guest picker whose prediction was obvious.

Combs, according to the show, came to Boone after a concert in Wisconsin on Friday. He was to return to Wisconsin for another show on Saturday.

At sunrise, the temperature was in the mid-50s, suggesting the overnight was a bit nippy to be sleeping outside waiting for ESPN to crank up the cameras. Yet, Sanford Mall, an area surrounded by buildings on three sides, was littered with blankets and sleeping bags for those feeling hardy enough to forgo a night in a warm dorm room or apartment just for a chance to be on television.

Two sophomores, Hanna Williams of Wadesboro and Shelby Ballinger of Charlotte, had planned to spend the night outdoors, but the elements were a little too much for them to endure.

“It was fun to go because the energy here was insane,” Ballinger said. “We had fireworks. People passing out free pizza.

“Sleeping in wet blankets? I love you, GameDay, but that part sucked,” she added.

Ballinger joined Williams in the retreat to Williams’ apartment, but they returned to be a part of the revelry.

“This is the biggest day that we know of,” Ballinger said. “This is the biggest honor that we can think of.”

Originally, ESPN was scheduled to do their weekly show in College Station, Texas, which is home to Texas A&M. Then came the 17-14 upset that dropped the Aggies from sixth in The Associated Press college football poll to No. 24, opening the way for “College GameDay” to make its first-ever visit to Boone, meaning the Mountaineers won the game, moved ESPN to change its plans and took a $1.5 million check from the Aggies for showing up.

“The show decided to go to Boone because App State is the story of the week in college football,” said Drew Gallagher, coordinating producer for “College GameDay.”

“Of all the games and the possible sites for the show on Saturday, App State’s current relevance as a ‘giant killer,’ combined with a passionate, college football-crazed fan base made the decision a no-brainer.”

App State’s upset last weekend was one of three by the so-called Group of Five schools over Power 5 schools. Georgia Southern defeated Nebraska, 45-42, leading to the firing of coach Scott Frost. In South Bend, Indiana, Marshall knocked off then-winless Notre Dame and sent them out of the Top 25 altogether.

Rhonda and Mark Davis of Hickory came to Boone to join their son, Luke. But instead of donning the gold and black of the home team, they wore Marshall attire to mark the upset their alma mater pulled off.

“We scared the cats and the dogs and our other kids,” Marc Davis said of the ruckus in his home as they watched the upset unfold. “Scared the neighborhood.”

They watched the Appalachian State game, but they said the cats fared better for that game. That’s because the Thundering Herd and the Mountaineers were rivals in the 1990s, when they were in school. So, for this one Saturday, they were cheering with their son, right?

“We’re College GameDay fans,” Rhonda Davis said.