Colleges hope to prevent a spring semester COVID-19 surge by testing returning students

She said these plans are set to help keep the campus healthy and see the spring semester through without having to pivot again.

East Carolina

ECU is requiring re-entry COVID-19 testing for students living on campus next spring. Residential students will need to get a negative test result within seven days of move-in and students living off campus should do the same. Residence halls will open at a reduced capacity, allowing about 1,800 students in single rooms only.

Last fall, ECU had safety measures in place, but didn't require testing for all students who were back in Greenville. The school mostly tested students with symptoms. When cases spiked in August, the university was forced to move classes online and told students to move out of dorms.

"We all didn't know what was happening and how to do this in the fall," Hardy said. "We live and learn and use what we learn to help us tweak our plan and improve our plan."

Re-entry testing will not be required for students living off-campus or for faculty or staff, but it will be available.

"We are encouraging and educating people even more so about the importance of doing that testing prior to campus or when they get to Greenville," Hardy said.