Collin Register, Northern Guilford High

Nighthawk Nation Class of 2021,Let me begin by saying congratulations! We have been faced with a challenge like no other and have prevailed.

Our hard work and dedication these past four years have paid off — we are now high school graduates. The lessons we learned at Northern will forever follow us and inspire us to strive for success and genuine happiness.

We learned the importance of time management, patience, friendship, perseverance, and that life is not a steep mountain but a steady hill. We shall continue to live with the values that Northern has instilled in us.

Whatever our future holds, we must maintain tenacity, grit, and an optimistic attitude.

It is with great gratitude that we should depart from Northern Guilford High, thankful for the close community of friends, teachers, parents, mentors, and guardians. The passion and support these people exhibit is immeasurable, and what a blessing they are to us.

Also, a special thank you to the Northern Guilford administration, PTSA, Senior Events Committee, and all others who made our senior year memorable.