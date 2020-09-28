Column: A season like no other gets playoffs like no other

To be sure, this might be the best baseball can do in the midst of a pandemic. For a long time it looked like there would be no season at all as players and management fought and then COVID-19 had its say.

Somehow we got two months of play that, if you weren't looking too close, seemed a lot like baseball as usual. Even the purists had some good things to say about seven-inning doubleheaders and putting a runner on second base to start extra innings.

But these playoffs were not only hastily conceived, but artificially inflated. Worse yet, they give baseball cover to make expanded playoffs permanent in the future, something Manfred said earlier this month was in the works.

Still, even if the first week of the playoffs is badly flawed, it gets better as it goes on. No days off in the division and league championship series means the World Series will be here before we know it — and be finished before the kids put on their costumes to go out and trick or treat.

That there will be a World Series is perhaps the most important thing now at a time where nothing is really certain. That it will happen in October is an unexpected bonus.

In the end, a lot of things had to go right for baseball to even get in a season. Now it will get a champion, too.

Who knows, there may even be a parade in Milwaukee to celebrate when it's all over.