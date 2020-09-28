Column: Busch family hobby goes full circle at home in Vegas

Kurt, the 2004 champion, is at the tail end of a 20-year Cup career. He was ranked last in the 12-driver playoff field before Las Vegas, but his first win of the season earned him a surprise automatic advancement to the third round. He's returning next season to Chip Ganassi Racing in 2020 but his runway as a Cup driver is shrinking.

The brothers have had a tumultuous relationship, one where on-track feuds spilled over into lengthy silences. Never the best of friends, marriage, Brexton and the pandemic have brought them as close as they have ever been as adults this past year.

It was evident as Kyle celebrated with his big brother during the cooldown lap Sunday with door donuts, the two cars bouncing together in a show of respect and shared joy. It brought back a flood of memories for Kurt of two young drivers desperately trying to beat one another in legends cars every Saturday night.

Brexton is in the infancy of his racing venture, the stage where he loves going to the track to see his friends. But his father has picked up on an enthusiasm in his son when Brexton gets in the car, when his belts are being strapped and when he's racing.

Brexton now knows what it feels like to be a winner, and just as Tom Busch did for his boys, Kyle Busch turned it into a lesson about success.

"I was like, 'You know, whatever that feeling is, whatever you're feeling, however it sits in you, you know that is feasible a lot more often than one time,'" Busch said he told Brexton. "'So just don't rest on just getting one. We've got to go out there and fight for more.'"