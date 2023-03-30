COMEDIC MOZART: UNC Greensboro’s College of Visual and Performing Arts presents Mozart’s comedic opera “Cosi fan tutte” from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday in UNCG Auditorium, 408 Tate St. In case you’re wondering, the title, loosely translated, means “Women are like that.” It was first performed in 1790 in Vienna, Austria. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. Go to vpa.uncg.edu for more information.
